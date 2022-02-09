News Briefs

Everett Arts Association Moves to Connolly Center

Please join Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging in welcoming “The Everett Arts Association” to The Connolly Center. The Everett Arts Association, a community-based organization for over 50 years, teaches and produces amazing works of art in all types of media, culminating in the Spring with their very popular “Art Show” The group will now be meeting at The Connolly Center, Tuesdays from 1 to 3:30pm, beginning in March. The Everett Arts Association is excited to be working at their new venue, 90 Chelsea Street. Our instructor will lead a 12-week course for a nominal fee. We welcome beginners as well as accomplished artists. If you are interested in these popular classes, please register in advance with Ann LoConte by calling 617.387.7797. For additional information please call Dale at 617.394.2323.

Public Hearing for MBTA Fare Tariff Changes

The MBTA will host a virtual public hearing on Thursday, February 17, at 6 p.m. to discuss fare change proposals that aim to improve equity by closing gaps in existing fare structures for Reduced Fare Riders, to minimize pandemic-related revenue implications and budget uncertainties while increasing ridership where possible, and to simplify fare tariff rules as the MBTA’s Fare Transformation Program moves forward. These changes include:

• Making the 5-Day FlexPass on mTicket for Commuter Rail permanent;

• Reducing the price of the 1-Day LinkPass;

• Expanding second transfers on Local Buses, Express Buses, and/or Subway; and

• Proposed changes for Reduced Fare Riders that include:

o Introducing the 7-Day LinkPass for Reduced Fare Riders;

o Introducing Monthly Passes for Reduced Fare Riders on Commuter Rail, Ferry, and Express Bus; and

o Expanding the validity of the LinkPass for Reduced Fare Riders to Commuter Rail Zone 1A and Inner Harbor Ferry.

The MBTA welcomes public comment on these proposals. During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input.

The meeting will be held via Zoom. Members of the public can register for the meeting online. The meeting will be recorded and posted online for those who cannot attend.

A virtual public meeting will also be held next Thursday, February 10, at 6 p.m..

If approved by the full MBTA Board in March, these fare changes would go into effect on July 1, 2022. The public is welcome to submit comments online through Thursday, March 3, 2022, at mbta.com/2022FareChanges or by email to [email protected] The Title VI analysis will be shared with the MBTA’s Board and posted to mbta.com prior to the scheduled March 24, 2022, Board meeting.

MCU Introduces 40-Year Mortgage

Metro Credit Union, Massachusetts’ largest state-chartered credit union, today announced it will begin offering a 40-year mortgage to its members, which includes options for jumbo loans and bi-weekly payments.

“Metro is very excited to add the 40-year mortgage to our existing line-up of mortgage offerings” said Robert Cashman, CEO and President of Metro Credit Union. “The 40-year mortgage will be attractive not only to first-time homebuyers, but also to anyone having difficulty meeting loan qualifications, as well as for existing homebuyers who want to trade up to a bigger home.”

This new program will make becoming a homeowner a reality for more individuals, including first-time homebuyers who are having difficulty getting into the market. Extending the mortgage term to 40 years results in a lower monthly mortgage payment, offering housing affordability for many who are currently priced out of the market, or those having difficulty refinancing an existing loan.

For more information about Metro Credit Union, please visit MetroCU.org or follow Metro on LinkedIn.

Upcoming Events at the Everett Public Libraries

The following events are being planned at the Parlin Memorial Library and Shute Public Library for February:

Parlin Memorial Library

• Winter Reading Challenge. ALL of February for ALL ages. Read 10 hours, win two books as prizes! Board books, popular adult fiction, manga and more! Visit everett.beanstack.org or call the Parlin (617-394-2302) and Shute (617-394-2308) Memorial Libraries to register! Prizes available to be picked up at both branches.

• Storytime. Tuesdays, February 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd at 12pm. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend Storytime! No registration required.

• Drama Club. Wednesdays, February 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd, 3pm. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend Storytime! No registration required. Suggested ages 6-14.

• Storytime and Singalong Wednesdays, February 9th, 16th, and 23rd, 11am. Come to the Parlin Library and listen to picture books, sing songs, explore movements, and more. For toddlers and preschoolers (and their grown-ups.) No registration required.

• Nintendo Switch Games. Thursdays, February 10th, 17th, and 24th at 3pm. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend play on our Switch! Bring your own games or play Smash, Splatoon 2, and Mario Cart with friends! No registration required. Ages 10-18 only.

• Library Valentines Day Scavenger Hunt. February 1 – 14th! Come to the Parlin Library Children’s Room for a Valentine’s Day scavenger hunt! Pick up a treasure map from the front desk and find all of the hidden figures around the Children’s Room! Stop by the circulation desk for a sticker prize when you finish! For all ages.

• Sensory Stations. Monday, February 7th and 28th, 11 am. Drop by the Parlin Library for some guided play. Stations might include paint, musical instruments, play-dough, water and ice, blocks, and more! Suggested ages 2-5, siblings welcome! No registration required.

• Get Crafty for Valentine’s Day! Friday, February 11th at 3 pm. Do you want to smile? Make a snail with Gayle! Supplies are limited. Sign up at the Parlin Information Desk, (617) 394 2302.

• Valentine’s Family Photo Frame. Monday, February 14th, 3 – 4 pm. Come in the afternoon to the Parlin Library Children’s Room to make a LOVEly frame for your family decorated with hearts and love! Supplies are limited. Sign up at the Parlin Information Desk, (617) 394 2302.

• TurtleMania Craft! Friday, February 25th at 3 pm. Buttons galore to make the PERFECT turtle shell. Come to Parlin Children’s Room for a fun crafternoon! Supplies are limited. Sign up at the Parlin Information Desk, (617) 394 2302.

Shute Memorial Library

• Winter Reading Challenge. ALL of February for ALL ages. Read 10 hours, win two books as prizes! Board books, popular adult fiction, manga and more! Visit everett.beanstack.org or call the Parlin (617-394-2302) and Shute (617-394-2308) Memorial Libraries to register! Prizes available to be picked up at both branches.

• Resume Writing. Do you need help sprucing up an old resume or creating a new one? Sign up for a thirty minute appointment from Monday to Friday at the Shute Memorial Library. By appointment only. Please call the Shute Library Information Desk at 617-394-2308 to register for an appointment time slot.

• Computer 101 Training. Not familiar with the computer? Learn the basics of how to start up and shut down a computer, perform mouse and keyboard functions, use applications, learn Microsoft Word, navigate the internet, set up an email account, and more! Register for a thirty minute appointment from Monday to Friday. Please call the Shute Library Information Desk at 617-394-2302 to register for an appointment time slot.

• Story Time. Thursdays, February 3rd, 10th, 17th, and 24th at 12 PM. Visit the Shute Memorial Library Children’s Room to attend Storytime with Vera! No registration required.

PCSS Partners Presents Series of Seminars for Parents

The Pioneer Charter School, a K-12 system with campuses in Everett and Saugus is offering a series of webinars for parents geared toward helping students navigate the unique challenges of coming of age during a pandemic.

The series of webinars focus on topics including; screen time and mental health, boundaries and the teenage brain and building resilience and managing stress. The webinars are run by Spark and Stitch Institute, which was founded by Dr. David Walsh and his daughter Erin. Walsh is also the founder of the National Institute of Media and Family.

Two webinars have already been held focused on managing children’s stress levels and maximizing the benefits and minimizing the harm of screen time. There are two more webinars left this year on February 17th “Three Common Beliefs About Your Teenager That Can Derail Your Relationship (And What To Do Instead)” and “Let’s Get Started: Disrupting Bias in Children and Youth” on March 22.

“The pandemic has made adolescence a more difficult time to navigate than ever before and parents, teachers and students need every resource possible to help them through this unprecedented time,” said Barish Icin, CEO of Pioneer Charter School of Science. “The skills learned in these webinars, such as resilience, stress management and conflict resolution, are invaluable and we are thrilled to bring them into our students’ homes.” For additional information about the webinars or the Pioneer Charter School of Science please visit https://pioneercss.org/