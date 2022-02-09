News Everett Athletes College Signing Day by Independent Staff • February 9, 2022 • 0 Comments Everett Superintendent of Public Schools Priya Tahiliani (center) is pictured with Everett High Head Football Coach Rob DiLoreto and the members of the Crimson Tide Football Team that signed letters of intent during a ceremony at the high school last week, Ismael Zamor, Moses Seide, Jaylen Murphy, Milo Arroyave, Syeed Gibbs, Jayden Biggi, and Marcus Scott. EHS lacrosse standout Peter Cegobia, pictured with his parents, Kleber and Angelica Tavares.