News EHS Band Receives Proclamations by Independent Staff • February 9, 2022 • 0 Comments Members of the Everett High School Marching Band were awarded five proclamations for their their outstanding performance in the 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor at the School Committee meeting on Monday night. The 65 member band under the direction of Everett High Coordinator of Music Eugene O’Brien left for Hawaii in early December and was the only marching band in the country to take part at the observance. Band members received high praise for the performance from everyone at the event. Senator Sal DiDomenico noted how proud everyone is of them, and said that the band has been invited to take part in they year’s Memorial Day ceremony in Washington, D.C.Proclamations were received from the Massachusetts House of Representatives, Governor Charles Baker, State Senate of Massachusetts, the White House and the City of Everett. Shown in the photo from left are Rep. Joseph McGonagle: Penny Yebba go the Everett Public Schools; School Committee member Millie Cardillo; Eugene O’Brien; Breetika Maharjan, Band member; Mark Sachetta, EPS Music Director; Senator Sal DiDomenico; School Committee Chair Jeanne Cristiano and EPS Superintendent Priya Tahiliani.