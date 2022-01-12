Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Jackson Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Jacob Jackson, of Everett, a member of the Class of 2024, has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Stonehill College.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

About Stonehill College

Stonehill College, a Catholic institution of higher learning, was founded by the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1948. Located on the beautiful 384-acre campus and former estate of Frederick Lothrop Ames in North Easton, Massachusetts, it is a community of scholarship and faith, anchored by a belief in the inherent dignity of each person.

Through more than 100 academic programs in the liberal arts, sciences, business and pre-professional field, Stonehill College provides an education of the highest caliber that fosters critical thinking, free inquiry and the interchange of ideas for over 2,500 students.

Stonehill College educates the whole person so that each Stonehill graduate thinks, acts and leads with courage toward the creation of a more just and compassionate world.

Tran named to Lasell University dean’s list

Timothy Tran, a Lasell University student from Everett, was named to the dean’s list for their academic performance in the fall 2021 semester.

Students who receive this honor have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Local Students Inducted into National Honor Society at BC High

The following students have been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:

• Everett

• Chris Topinio (Class of 2023)

The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to recognize high school students who have distinguished themselves in their school and community.

Each year eligible juniors and seniors are invited to apply for membership in NHS. Applications are reviewed by a committee of BC High teachers to confirm that each student has attained a high standard of each of these characteristics: scholarship, character, leadership, and service.

At BC High, NHS members are committed to service in the school and in the broader community. All students applying for membership must be current with the completion of required community services hours for their grade level at BC High. After induction into NHS, all members are expected to offer significant service to the school community as tutors in the Academic Resource Center, as ambassadors at Open House and Admissions events, and in other capacities.

A minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 is required of all applicants. Beyond the grade point average, applicants must be a positive presence in their academic classes. They must show initiative and dependability, work well with other students, exhibit a strong work ethic, and demonstrate openness to growth.