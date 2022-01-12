The Foundation Trust Challenge Match to Support Bread of Life’s Backpack Nutrition Program

The Foundation Trust is offering a challenge match to help support the expansion of Bread of Life’s Backpack Nutrition Program. The Foundation Trust will match up to $10,000 of funds raised for the program in 2022. The Foundation Trust is the leading sponsor of Bread of Life’s Backpack Nutrition Program, which provides snacks and nutritious food for school-age students in Everett, MA.

The Challenge Match from the Foundation Trust will match 50% of every one-time contribution to the program in 2022, up to $5,000. In addition, the Foundation Trust will offer a 100% match of every recurring donation received during the year, up to a combined match of $10,000. These funds will enable Bread of Life’s Backpack Nutrition Program to grow to serve more students in need. Interested community members can learn more and donate by visiting: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E333299&id=41

To address a growing need for nutritious food for school-age students, Bread of Life distributes backpacks filled with food to Everett students on a regular basis each month. Bread of Life works with school principals and guidance counselors who identify students struggling with poverty and food insecurity and distribute the backpacks. Backpack Items include snacks, juice boxes, crackers, peanut butter, cereal, milk boxes, noodle bowls, and other non-perishable food items. Bread of Life also provides blankets, gloves, hats, socks, hand warmers, towels, toothbrushes and other supplies as needed. With the support of the Foundation Trust, over 5,000 backpacks have been distributed to Everett students to date.

“It’s disturbing to think about the financial strain some parents are under week after week to pay bills and make sure their kids are fed; the nutrition backpacks put good nutrition into the hands of the kids at school and help the rest of the family at home,” said Gabriella Snyder Stelmack, Bread of Life Executive Director. “We are extremely grateful that The Foundation Trust is providing the challenge grant to grow this program.”

Dr. Joseph Spinazzola, Foundation Trust Executive Director noted that “we started this partnership with Bread of Life before the pandemic started, and unfortunately the need for the backpacks has grown considerably since that time. Bread of Life has risen to the challenge, and we are honored to be a small part of their tremendous work addressing food insecurity in our communities. Through this Challenge Match, we hope to assist Bread of Life in establishing lasting partnerships with individuals, families, and local businesses in Everett and the surrounding communities to ensure the sustainability of this vital program for years to come.”

Bread of Life is a free food program based in Malden, MA, that serves the communities north of Boston with evening meals four nights a week, two food pantries, grocery delivery to senior citizens, food delivery to homeless families sheltered in local motels and a Backpack Nutrition Program for Everett students. www.breadoflifemalden.org

The Foundation Trust is a private operating foundation that partners with small to medium-sized New England nonprofits on new programming to better serve high-risk populations and elevate underrepresented communities. To learn more visit: