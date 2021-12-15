Exelon Generation Donates Winter Coats and Gift Cards to Public School Students

In renewing an annual tradition that supports our students, Exelon Generation has made a significant donation to the Everett Public Schools in time for winter and in advance of the holiday season.

Through its partnership with Operation Warm, Exelon Donation has purchased dozens of brand-new winter coats for the Webster School students. The coats will be equally distributed to EPS schools and given to students by principals. In addition, Exelon has made a $20,000 donation to the district, which will be used to purchase Target gift cards for in-need students and families in time for the holidays.

“We are proud of our long tradition of helping the students and families of the Everett Public Schools,” said Archie Gleason, General Manager, Northeast Region, Exelon Generation. “Whether it is by helping students dress warmly for our cold New England winters or providing assistance over the holidays, we cherish the chance to support the EPS.”

“On behalf of the EPS, my heartfelt thanks to Mr. Gleason and the employees of Exelon Generation for this thoughtful and timely donation,” said Superintendent of Schools Priya Tahiliani. “Support such as this is vital to our district’s efforts to help our students and families, particularly at this time of year.”