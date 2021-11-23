LaMonica Wins Re-Election to SC After Maintaining His 3-Vote Lead in Recount

Current Ward 2 Everett School Committee Member Joseph LaMonica retained his three-vote lead over candidate Margaret Cornelio for the final At-Large seat in a recount of the Nov. 2 city election Sunday and will return to the Committee for his seventh term in January.

The recount was held at Everett High School. Poll workers and counters took approximately eight hours to meticulously complete the tabulation of every ballot cast in the city-wide re-election. Director of Elections Danielle Pietrantonio was present and oversaw the recounting effort that was done at several individual tables inside the Everett High cafeteria.

The two candidates, Margaret Cornelio and Joseph LaMonica, are pictured at Sunday’s recount at Everett High School.

LaMonica had received 2,514 votes in the election while Cornelio had received 2,511 votes. While there were a few ballots that were contested during the recount, LaMonica again emerged by that exact margin of three votes and was officially declared the winner.

Incumbent At-Large members Cynthia Sarnie (3,016 votes) and Samantha Lambert (2,602) had finished first and second respectively in the six-candidate field to win re-election, with LaMonica and Cornelio finishing just three votes apart, prompting the recount for the third At-Large seat.

LaMonica, 51, said he was “very happy” to be re-elected to the School Committee. He praised the Election Department for its accuracy and professionalism in conducting the election and recount.

“The first thing I said was that I’m glad that the Election Department was right on the mark with its count,” said LaMonica. “People say some negative things about elections and the counting of ballots, but our city proved that elections are being done right and I’m happy with that.”

LaMonica is a long-time and popular youth sports volunteer and former president of the Everett Huskies Pop Warner organization who collaborated with Everett Eagles Pop Warner President Brian Diamond to execute the merger of the two youth football and cheerleading organizations. The new organization, which consistently produces championship football and cheerleading teams, operates under the umbrella of Crimson Tide Pop Warner. LaMonica served as vice president of Crimson Tide Pop Warner for eight years and his wife, Joanne LaMonica, is a dedicated life member of the board.

Their son, Matthew LaMonica, was a sophomore running back for this year’s Everett High School football team. Another son, Joseph LaMonica, just graduated from Nichols College while their son, Gianni, an Everett High 2020 graduate, will be attending UMass/Lowell in the spring semester. Their daughter, Haley LaMonica, is a graduate of the University of New England and serves as the animal control officer for the City of Somerville.

LaMonica is proud of his lifelong Everett heritage. “I live over on Lawrence Street and I was born at the Whidden Hospital,” said LaMonica.

LaMonica is in his sixth term as a member of the School Committee. Beginning in January, he will be the senior member of the Committee with the most years of service. He will have the honor of opening the first meeting of the newly elected Committee.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria serves on the School Committee while the six ward representatives on the 10-member board who were elected on Nov. 2 are Millie Cardello (Ward 1), Jason Marcus (Ward 2),

Jeanne Christiano (Ward 3), Michael Mangan (Ward 4), Marcony Almeida Barros (Ward 5), and Michael McLaughlin (Ward 6). Sarnie, Lambert, and LaMonica return as the three at-large members.