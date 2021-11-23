Council Approves Move to Establish 18 Precincts

Starting in 2022, there will be 18 precincts for voters in the City of Everett. At a special meeting on November 17, Councillors voted to ordain the motion to allow the additional precincts.

Although the precise locations of some of the new precincts have yet to be determined, all of the legal work has been accomplished. The ordinance for the additional polling places initially was enrolled at a special meeting of the council on Nov. 4.

According to Assistant City Clerk Peter Napolitano, the paperwork has been sent to state officials as required by law within the allotted time that required the special meeting dates of the City Council in order to meet their deadlines.