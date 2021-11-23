From the Mayor’s Office: Meet the Team: Lara Wehbe

Lara Wehbe is an employee of the City Solicitor’s Office and has worked with the City of Everett for 10 years.

What do you do in the City?

“I’m an Assistant City Solicitor focusing on Labor and Employment Law. A big part of my job is working closely with Department Heads and union representatives.

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

My favorite thing about my job is the opportunity to work alongside my colleagues and having the opportunity to help others.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your role?

Before you speak, listen.

What do you like to do when you are not working?

I enjoy skiing, reading mystery novels and volunteering at my children’s school.