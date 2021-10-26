Encore Boston Harbor Spa Offers Winter Skincare Treatment

Encore Boston Harbor has announced that their signature spa has reopened for services seven days a week. They have a new signature treatment to help replenish moisture into dry skin during the cold, winter months.

The Moisture & Musclease Body Care Ritual is 120 minutes and is $385. This personalized treatment is the perfect antidote to revive dull skin and at the same time release muscle tension during the colder weather. The Ritual starts with a dry body brushing to brighten and prepare the skin for a better hydration as it sloughs off dead skin cells. It continues with an application of a warm mineral rich seaweed serum infused with Japanese Ume Plum extract and sea fennel that is massaged into the body to work tight muscles and to deeply seal in moisture for a silky, satin body finish. To culminate with this cozy and pampering body experience, a relaxing scalp massage followed by a hands and feet massage using a gotu kola healing balm to intensely moisturize and replenish lost

For reservations, log onto www.encorebostonharbor.com or call (857) 770-3900.

