Rodriguez Sets the Tone as Everett Rolls to 44-0 Win

We’re not sure if even all-time greats Bobby Leo, Gennaro Leo, Frank Nuzzo Jr., or Frank Nuzzo III ever returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown – and then forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff that instantly led to a second Everett touchdown.

Everett sophomore Pedro Rodriguez accomplished that feat in the Crimson Tide’s 44-0 victory over Lynn Classical Friday night at Everett Memorial Stadium. Rodriguez, a rising talent, took the opening kickoff and raced 75 yards for a touchdown. Adoni Santos booted the PAT for a 7-0 lead.

BYE BYE: Running back Cam Mohamed gestures as he pulls away from Lynn Classical defender Daren Omoregie (6) and sprints to a 21-yard touchdown run that put Everett up 20-0 on the way to a 44-0 win over Lynn Classical Friday night at Everett Stadium. Everett’s Richie Malloy (22) trails the play.

Rodriguez then took his spot on the other side of the special teams and forced a Revere fumble on the kickoff. JC Clerveaux, one of the state’s premier running backs, rushed 30 yards for a touchdown, and it was 13-0 just a minute into the proceedings. Rodriguez received Globe ‘Star of Week” recognition for his dual exploits.

“We got off to a very fast start and it set the tone for the entire game,” said head coach Robert DiLoreto.

Cam Mohammed scored on a 20-yard run to make it 20-0 in the first quarter. Mohammed also caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kamari Ellerbe. Syeed Gibbs rushed for a 20-yard touchdown for another score.

“I felt we played really well against Lynn Classical,” said DiLoreto. “The players were focused. Having home games with fans in attendance really adds to the excitement. We’re getting back more toward normalcy having the band, and the students, and community members at the game. I feel our team fed off that energy in a positive way.”

GBL Title Game Versus Revere

Everett travels to Della Russo Stadium Revere Friday (6 p.m.) for what amounts to the Greater Boston League championship game. Revere is 4-1 and unbeaten in league play. A huge crowd is expected for the matchup.

“It’s nice to see the GBL rivalries back,” said DiLoreto. “We’re all excited about that. We feel that going forward that the league is the best thing for all of the cities involved. Revere seems to be clicking on all cylinders, so we know we have a challenge ahead of us, and we need a good practice week of preparation to get ready for this game.

Biggi Offered Full Scholarship to Bentley

If you see Everett High football star Jayden Biggi, you should congratulate him on receiving a full scholarship offer to Bentley University, an elite institution known for its superb business curriculum.

Biggi is having an excellent season as the Tide’s starting offensive guard and defensive tackle.

The Boston College running backs coach attended the Everett-Lynn Classical game to scout JC Clerveaux and Everett offensive linemen, while UMass/Amherst representatives were expected to be at an Everett football practice Tuesday.

Former EHS standout Isaiah Likely had a school record-setting 99-yard touchdown reception in Coastal Carolina’s 52-20 win over Arkansas State. Likely had eight catches for 232 yards and scored four touchdowns for the No. 15-ranked Chanticleers, who are 6-0.