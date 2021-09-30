News In Briefs

Seniors on the Road Again

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are excited to announce a Holiday excursion to LaSalette Shrine in North Attleboro, Wednesday December 1, 2021. Our Silver Fox Luxury Coach departs the Stadium Parking lot at 9am. We will enjoy a scenic tour of fabulous Newport Rhode Island. Our first stop is at the famous Newport Play House for a delicious luncheon buffet and the side splitting comedy play, “A Christmas for Carol” Following the show, you will board the bus to the Beautiful LaSalette Shrine Christmas light display. Take in the beauty of this New England tradition. For additional information please call The Council on Aging at 617.394.2323. Reservations (October 25 through November 5) must be made in person at The Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street, Everett. Checks or Money orders should be made out to the city of Everett. Proof of vaccination is required, per Fox Tours.

MVES Celebrates Healthy Aging Month

September is the perfect time to celebrate Healthy Aging® Month since it is the time when many people think about getting started on new tasks as the summer comes to a close. The observance month is designed to encourage people to rejuvenate and get going on positive measures that can impact the areas of physical, social, financial and mental wellness.

Healthy Aging® Month is designed to focus attention on the positive aspects of growing older. Why is healthy aging important? Older adults are among the fastest growing age groups. The first “baby boomers” (adults born between 1946 and 1964) turned 65 in 2011. More than 37 million people in this group (60 percent) will manage more than one chronic condition by 2030. Older adults are at high risk for developing chronic illnesses and related disabilities. Therefore, knowing resources are available, and ways to live a healthy life are vital in caring for ourselves and loved ones.

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) is committed to working in partnership with older adults and family members to build a tailored individualized care plan that best suits their needs in tak­ing per­sonal respon­si­bil­ity for one’s health, be it phys­i­cal, social, men­tal or financial. We help answer any questions they have and work with older adults and family members to make more informed decisions about MVES’ programs and services that ensure continued good health, improve overall quality of life, and enable individuals to live independently for as long as possible.

MVES offers a variety of free, virtual evidence-based Healthy Aging workshops to promote health, wellbeing, and happiness as people grow older. MVES also provides resources, referrals, critical home care and nutrition services while supporting the wellbeing, dignity and independence of older adults, adults living with disabilities, and caregivers residing in Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop. MVES recognizes that careful attention to the combination of physical, social, mental and financial fitness is powerful in the pursuit of a positive aging lifestyle. Below are some ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle as you age.

1. Get moving. Exercise regularly to maintain a healthy body and brain.

2. Stay social. Take a class, volunteer, play games, see old friends, and make new ones.

3. Bulk up. Eat beans and other high-fiber foods for digestive and heart health.

4. Add some spice. Add herbs and spices to your meals if medications dull your taste buds.

5. Stay balanced. Practice yoga or tai chi to improve agility and prevent falls.

6. Take a hike. Brisk daily walks this September can bolster your heart and lungs.

7. Sleep well. Talk to a sleep specialist if you don’t sleep soundly through the night.

8. Beat the blues. If you’ve been down for a while, see a doctor. Depression can be treated.

9. Don’t forget. To aid your memory, make lists, follow routines, slow down, and organize.

For more information about Mystic Valley Elder Services and its programs that support healthy aging, please call (781) 324-7705 or visit www.mves.org

October Senior Social

Please join Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging for the monthly Senior Social/Halloween Party, Wednesday October 20, 2021 at Anthony’s 105 Canal Street, Malden MA. Our event begins at 11:45AM Sharp. Dinner includes, Garden Salad, Pasta, Chicken Cordon Bleu, and Rice Pilaf, mixed vegetables, coffee and dessert. Ticket sales are October 7, 8, 12, 14, & 15 from 9am until 12 noon in the COA office, located in The Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street in Everett. Costumes are encouraged as prizes are given. Due to the current health crisis and rise in Covid… If you have chosen to not be vaccinated, please show courtesy to others and wear your mask. For additional information please call 617.394.2323

Pfizer Vaccine Clinic at Neighborhood Parks

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett in partnership with Curative will be distributing Pfizer vaccines to the community at Swan Street Park on Thursday, September 30 between 4-7pm.

“The City of Everett has been committed to vaccinating the entire community,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Our continued partnership with Curative has allowed our residents to get vaccinated by simply visiting their local park. We are proudly continuing to bring these vaccination sites into our neighborhood parks to help members of the community receive the vaccine and be protected from COVID-19.”

Each vaccine clinic will be a walk-up site and no appointment is needed. Residents ages 12 and over are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Please be advised that the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. Once the first dose is administered, Curative will provide more information regarding the second dose.

DeMaria to Host Halloween Bash

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that he will be hosting a Halloween Bash on Saturday, October 30 from 2:30 – 5pm. The event will occur at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center at 47 Elm Street.

“Children in the City of Everett look forward to Halloween each year,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Last year, the pandemic prevented us for hosting our annual Halloween Bash for the community, but I am excited that this year we are able to gather and host our event. I look forward to seeing everyone dressed in their costumes and having a good time. I hope everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.”

The Halloween Bash will have live entertainment, children’s activities, arts and crafts, games, and more. All are welcomed to attend and encouraged to wear a costume and participate in the fun to celebrate Halloween.

Brandon Conde Day in the City of Everett

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will be hosting the Brandon Conde 5K Race on Sunday, October 24. The race will begin at 10 am at Glendale Park in Everett.

“Each year on October 24, the Everett community comes together in support of Brandon Conde.” said Mayor DeMaria. “ The Brandon Conde 5K Race is a great opportunity for the community to gather and raise funding for Brandon’s recovery efforts. I hope this year we are able to raise more money than the prior years to show our unconditional support. “

Brandon Conde is a lifelong resident of the City of Everett and a graduate of the Everett Public Schools. In July 2019, Brandon was involved in a life-altering accident that has left him a tetraplegic. He fell out of a window screen while sleeping and injured C5-C7 of his spinal cord.

This is the first year that the City of Everett will be hosting the Brandon Conde 5K Race. The race will begin and end at Glendale Park and follow the following route:

Ferry Street – Broadway – Lynn Street – Fuller Street – Washington Street – Elm Street

Following the race, an appreciation barbeque will occur at the Schiavo Club at 71 Tileston Street at 12pm as a way to thank everyone for their support. All participates are encouraged to attend.

Mayor DeMaria will also be declaring October 24th Brandon Conde Day for the third consecutive year to help support the recovery efforts and living expenses of Brandon Conde. The Everett community is encouraged to wear red on October 24th to show their support.

All proceeds from the Brandon Conde 5K Race will go directly to the fund to support Brandon Conde and his recovery. For more information and how to sign-up for the race, please visit www.brandonconde.racewire.com.

Mystic Valley Elder Services Hold Free Virtual Workshop Series

Mystic Valley Elder Services will present a FREE Virtual diabetes self-management workshop series My Life; My Health, beginning Thursday, October 12 to November 16, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Practice Session to be held on Tuesday, October 5 at 9:30 a.m.) Learn how to connect virtually thru a Zoom platform and take the class from the comfort of your home. You don’t want diabetes to limit the activities and life you enjoy.

Throughout the series, you’ll learn skills for improved management of your diabetes — including how to effectively handle stress and difficult emotions, eat for your health and promote physical activity, increase your energy level, set and meet personal goals, and make informed choices about your treatment..

Class size is limited, so reserve your spot today. To register or if you have any questions about the program, contact Donna Covelle at [email protected] or call 781-388-4867

Learn to Skate Classes Offered at 10 Greater Boston Rinks

The 2021-2022 skating season is about to begin. Bay State Skating School is one of Greater Boston’s most established and popular skating programs. We have taught Learn-To-Skate classes to children ages 4-18 in the Greater Boston area for over 50 YEARS.

Bay State Skating School is compliant with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Covid-19 guidelines. The number of students allowed on the ice will be limited.

Professional Instructors teach Recreational, Figure and Hockey Skating Skills to the beginner, intermediate and advanced skaters. Students can wear either figure, recreational or hockey skates.

New FALL lessons begin September, October and November. Lessons are held at 10 Greater Boston Rink locations including: Brookline-Cleveland Circle, Cambridge, Medford, Newton-Brighton, Quincy, Somerville, Waltham, West Roxbury, and Weymouth.

Our emphasis is on having fun while learning to skate. We have taught over 90,000 students to ice skate. Come skate and feel great!

For more information and to registration, visit www.BayStateSkatingSchool.org or call Bay State Skating School (781) 890-8480.

“Aging Backwards” at the Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are very excited to welcome back Everett’s own, Jill Tiberi Martin, to The Connolly Center for a new class” Aging Backwards” every Thursday at 11 a.m. This slow paced program is a full body workout, created by Miranda Esmonde –White. It aims to release tight muscles, rebalance joints, restore your body, relieve pain, and stimulate your cells to increase energy and your immune system. This program is available to seniors aged 62 and over. For additional information, please call 617.394.2323 or 617.394.2260.

Good News at the Connolly Center for Seniors

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, The Council on Aging, Cambridge Health Alliance and The Everett Foundation for Aged persons are happy to announce “Fitness Programming is Back” The weekly schedule is as follows;

•Monday at 9 a.m.: Low Impact Aerobics with Miguel

•Monday at 10am: Healthy Steps with Julie

•Monday at 11 a.m.: Country Western Line Dancing

•Tuesday at 9 a.m.: Zumba Gold with Miguel

•Thursday at 9 a.m.: Chair Yoga with Miguel

•Thursday at 10 a.m.: Senior Cardio with Christian

•Thursday at 1 p.m.: Belly Dancing for Seniors with Sue

•Friday at 9 a.m.: Mindful stretching and gentle movement with Christian

•Friday at 10:15 a.m.: Low Impact Cardio and balance with Calvin

A gentle reminder, participants must be age 62 and over. Please wear proper footwear. Please check with your doctor before participating in our programming. For additional information please call 617.394.2323 or 617.394.2260.

Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings at the Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, The Council on Aging and Cambridge Health Alliance are thrilled to announce Blood Pressure Screenings have returned to The Connolly Center for seniors over the age of 60. Screenings will take place the fourth Monday of each month, at 10 a.m. The Connolly Center is located at 90 Chelsea Street, Everett. CHA has arranged for a trained clinician to assist with this program. For additional information please call Camille at 774.360.7521 or 617.394.2323.