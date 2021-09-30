DiPierro Continues Vigorous Campaign for City Council Seat

Taking nothing for granted, Ward Three City Councilor Anthony DiPierro has been campaigning hard throughout the Ward since the early summer. DiPierro has canvassed the city annually since first being elected city-wide in 2015. Despite this election being voted for solely by Ward Three, not much has changed for DiPierro.

“I first ran for City Councilor in 2015 because I have always felt that public service is a concrete way to give back to your community”, said DiPierro. “Since then, I have enjoyed spending my summer nights on the doorsteps of my constituents because taking the knowledge you learn on the doorsteps back to city hall is how you make government work for all. That’s what I’ve done and that’s what I’ll continue to do” he added.

DiPierro has built a reputation for rolling up his sleeves and delivering for his constituents. In his first few terms on the City Council, he sponsored the creation of the Council’s Special Committee on the Opioid Crisis, which successfully lobbied the administration to hire a city clinician and substance abuse coordinator. He modernized the city’s lodging ordinances to ensure developers pair their fair share, sponsored term limits for local offices and increased transparency as Council President by steaming meetings on FaceBook live.

Anthony DiPierro’s work is not done. If re-elected, there are several things on his list of priorities. DiPierro will continue to make sure that Ward Three gets the attention that it deserves, and that your needs continue to be met by City Hall. He will continue to support the administration’s Capital Improvement Plan, which provides a significant annual investment in our City’s infrastructure, parks, playgrounds, sidewalks and roadways. He will work with the administration to equip our public buildings and spaces with free WiFi. He will also push for the development of a “ParkEverett” smartphone app, so residents and visitors can identify spots and pay meter fees with ease.

Anthony DiPierro is a lifelong Everett resident and graduated from Everett High School in 2013. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from Suffolk University in American Government & Politics. He was first elected in 2015 and currently serves as Chair of the Legislative Affairs & Elections Committee, and as a member of Ways & Means. Outside of city government, DiPierro works as an Insurance Broker at Sabatino Insurance Agency on Broadway in Everett. To learn more about Anthony’s campaign, visit www.AnthonyDiPierro.com or call 617-394-8235.

