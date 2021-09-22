Everett High Rolls in GBL Football Opener

The Everett High School football team opened the Greater Boston League portion of its schedule and raced to a 38-6 victory over Somerville Friday night at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Tide (2-0) were coming off a thrilling 21-19 victory over Xaverian and Coach Rob DiLoreto’s contingent kept the momentum going, and then some, against the visiting Highlanders.

The Crimson Tide was welcomed last Friday night for their home opener against Somerville Highlanders.

J.C. Clerveaux, the Tide’s outstanding 6-foot-2-inch, 218-pound running back, rushed for two quick scores on touchdown runs (9 yards and 49 yards) in the first quarter. Clerveaux has an offer from Georgetown University, a prestigious school whose alumni include former President Bill Clinton. (President Lyndon B. Johnson attended Georgetown Law School).

Brian Gibbs also rushed for two touchdowns (3 yards and 24 yards). Matt LaMonica had a 4-yard run in the second quarter).

Sophomore placekicker Adonis Santos had a memorable game with five successful PATs and a 39-yard field goal, tallying eight points on the scoreboard.

“We wanted Adonis to attempt a field goal in a game, and he showed tremendous poise for a young player,” lauded DiLoreto.

Meanwhile, the Everett defense, led by Jaylen Murphy, Donovan Gaskins, Jayden Biggi, and Darrion Green, shut down the Highlanders’ offense.

Boston College-bound senior wide receiver Ish Zamor played in the game, but did not get any passing plays from quarterback Karmarri Ellerbe, as DiLoreto kept the football on the ground. Ellerbe managed the team well for the second week in a row.

“We had a good amount of success running the ball early, and felt that was our best game plan,” said DiLoreto. “We used a bunch of different running backs, and we were very proud of the offensive line that opened up some solid holes throughout the game.”

Senior JJ Costa took over at the quarterback position in the second half and displayed his skills and leadership.

DiLoreto called Everett’s performance “a solid, all-around effort.”

“It’s nice to see every player in uniform get a chance to get into the game,” said DiLoreto. “It’s nice to see their hard work on the practice field pay off, because it’s not often that everyone gets to play.”

Everett is ranked No. 2 in Massachusetts in the Boston Herald poll and No. 4 in the Boston Globe poll. St. John’s Prep moved into the No. 1 spot in the Globe poll after a convincing 49-14 victory over Central Catholic Saturday. Coach DiLoreto and his staff scouted the two potential playoff opponents.

Everett travels to Manning Bowl in Lynn Friday for a 6 p.m. kickoff against Lynn English, who became a member of the GBL in the spring.