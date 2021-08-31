News in Brief

Talk Time at RGB Internet Radio to Host Everett Mayoral Roundtable

Join us on Wednesday, September 15, at 7:00 pm. for a special TALK TIME talk show on RGB Internet Radio. We will be hosting the Everett Mayoral Candidate Roundtable LIVE! Our guests, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Councilwoman Gerly Adrien, and Councilman Fred Capone will discuss their plans to make Everett a better place to live and will also address resident concerns. Listeners are invited to call in or email questions or comments for the candidates. The roundtable will also be live streamed on Facebook.

It’s a Night at the Roundtable with the mayoral candidates, and it’s LIVE!

You won’t want to miss this! Tune in Wednesday, September 15 at 7:00 pm to TALK TIME! To listen to the roundtable discussion LIVE, download the FREE RGB Internet Radio app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or go to www.rgbinternetradio.com.

September 11 Memorial Event

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will be hosting a memorial event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on Saturday, September 11th. The event will occur outside of the Parlin Library on School Street and will begin at 8am.

“September 11 was a tragic day in our nation and I cannot believe that 20 years has passed by so quickly,” said Mayor DeMaria. “The City of Everett is proudly hosting this memorial event not only to acknowledge the anniversary, but to recognize all the lives that were lost, especially those from Massachusetts. My heart continues to break for all of the victims and their families.”

The memorial event will include a speaking program as well as music courtesy of the Everett High School Band and the Singing Trooper. During the memorial, there will be a moment of silence at 8:46am, the time the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center, to pay tribute and reflect on the tragedy.

All members of the community are encouraged to attend and join the City of Everett in commemorating the 20th anniversary.

City of Everett Celebrates to Mark brazil’s Independence day

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett in will be raising the Brazilian flag to celebrate Brazil’s Independence Day. The ceremony will occur on Tuesday, September 7 at 12:30pm outside of City Hall on Broadway.

“Raising the Brazilian flag on the Brazil’s Independence Day is truly an honor,” said Mayor DeMaria. “There are numerous members of our community that have moved to Everett from Brazil or have Brazilian heritage and I am proud to celebrate this day with them. It is my hope that our community can join together and continue to celebrate all cultures and traditions.”

Brazil achieved independence in 1822 and this year marks the 199th celebration. Everett has a strong Brazilian influence and the City of Everett is looking forward to celebrating this occasion with the community.

DeMaria to Host Citywide Community Meeting

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that he will be hosting a citywide community meeting at Rivergreen Park on 1 Rivergreen Drive on Wednesday, September 8 at 7pm to discuss the developments and improvements in the City of Everett.

“My Administration and I have enjoyed meeting with the community over the past few months,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Throughout the ward community meetings, we have learned about the current issues that are affecting the residents. We listened to the feedback we received and have taken action to rectify situations. I hope that this citywide community meeting will help reflect the advancements that the City has made.”

During the meeting, there will be a presentation of the Mayor’s vision titled “Envisioning Everett” highlighting the progress that has been made in the City of Everett as well as the future plans.

All attendees that arrive before 7pm will receive a raffle ticket to win an iPad and Apple AirPods. To qualify to win, you must be present at the event by 7pm and be present at the end of the event for the drawing. 1 chance per attendee.

Mayor DeMaria to Host Community Meeting at 97 Summer Street Lot

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that he will be hosting a community meeting at the 97 Summer Street Lot on Thursday, September 9 at 6pm to further discuss its upcoming renovation.

“The 97 Summer Street Lot is a unique space in the community that it presenting us with many options of how to develop it,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Although I had thoughts of building a park, I understand that not all the neighbors agree with this idea. My Administration and I are looking forward to meeting with community to gather feedback regarding this space.”

The 97 Summer Street Lot is a vacant lot and has developed a conversation among residents and community members. The City of Everett is looking forward to listening to concerns and hearing community responses to a few different ideas.

Helping Hands for Haiti Disaster Relief Drive

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett in partnership with the North Shore Evangelical Missionary Church (NSEMC) will be hosting a “Helping Hands for Haiti Disaster Relief Drive” on Sunday, September 19 between 12 – 5pm. The event will occur in Everett Square at the entrance of the School Street Municipal Parking Lot.

“It was heartbreaking to hear that there was another earthquake in Haiti on August 14,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Partnering with the North Shore Evangelical Missionary Church to host this event will help so many people in Haiti. The City of Everett is offering our full support to our community members and their families.”

The drive is occurring to help provide aid and support to those who have been affected by the earthquake in Haiti that occurred on August 14th. The earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2 and left many homeless, orphaned, and struggling to survive.

During the drive, the NSEMC will be collecting goods to send to Haiti. These goods include:

• Nonperishable Foods – Canned Foods, Rice, Pasta, etc.

• New or Gently Used Clothing – Adult and Children Clothing for Warm Weather

• Undergarments – Underwear, Bras, Socks

• Linens – Towels, Sheets, Face Cloths, etc.

• Health & Wellness Products – Feminine Hygiene Products, Shampoo, Soap, Diapers, Baby Wipes, etc.

• Medical Supplies – First Aid Kits, Band Aids, Pain Relievers, Alcohol, Ointment, etc.

• Electronics – Flashlights, Batteries, Walkie Talkies, etc.

The drive will begin with a brief program where members of the Everett community and the NSEMC will be speaking and providing words of hope and encouragement. All members of the community are encouraged to attend and provide support to those affected by the earthquake.

September Senior Social Planned

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging have planned the monthly Senior Social for Wednesday September 15 at Anthony’s Restaurant, 105 Canal Street, Malden. Our event begins at 11:45am. It is a Pizza Party. The menu planned is as follows; Minestrone Soup, Antipasto Salad, Pizza, Coffee, and dessert. You will also enjoy dancing to the song stylings of Ray Cavicchio. Ticket sales for this event are September 2,3,7,9 & 10 between the hours of 9am and noon. For additional information please call us at 617.394.2323 or 617.394.2260

City of Everett Adopts Tree Inventory Software

MayorCarlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will be partnering with PlanIT Geo, a software company specializing in urban forestry and tree management, to manage the tree inventory throughout the community through their software program, TreePlotter Inventory.

“The TreePlotter Inventory software will enable the City of Everett to maintain a proper inventory of trees,” said Mayor DeMaria. “This technology will allow us to monitor the greenery in our community and plant trees where the space permits.”

The City of Everett received the Urban and Community Challenge Grant funds to complete the street tree inventory. Maintaining a street tree inventory is crucial to understand any city’s urban community forest.

The TreePlotter Inventory software will assist the City of Everett in monitoring and managing the trees in the community by overseeing the location of each tree. This software will also help identifying spots throughout the community where a tree could be planted.

The City of Everett has been proudly recognized as Tree City USA and would like to continue their efforts by planting and caring for trees in the community as well as monitoring their locations.

Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings at the Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, The Council on Aging and Cambridge Health Alliance are thrilled to announce Blood Pressure Screenings have returned to The Connolly Center for seniors over the age of 60. Screenings will take place the fourth Monday of each month, beginning Monday August 30, that 10am. The Connolly Center is located at 90 Chelsea Street, Everett. CHA has arranged for a trained clinician to assist with this program. For additional information please call Camille at 774.360.7521 or 617.394.2323.

The City of Everett Milling and Paving Dates Are as Follows

The work is subject to change based upon weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The following streets are scheduled: Woodville Street, Preston Street, Albert Park, Peirce Avenue, Pearl Street, Beacon Street, Clark Street, Waverly Street, Chatham Road, Florence Street, Mead Street, Adams Avenue, Main Street, Newton Street, Windsor Street, Albion Street

The streets will be milled on the following dates

Thursday, September 2:

Woodville Street, Preston Street, Albert Park

Friday, September 3:

Peirce Avenue, Pearl Street

Tuesday, September 7:

Beacon Street, Clark Street, Waverly Street

Wednesday, September 8:

Chatham Road, Florence Street, Mead Street, Adams Avenue

Thursday, September 9- Night:

Main Street

Friday, September 10- Night:

Main Street

Monday, September 13:

Newton Street, Windsor Street, Albion Street

“Aging Backwards” at the Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are very excited to welcome back Everett’s own, Jill Tiberi Martin, to The Connolly Center for a new class” Aging Backwards” every Thursday at 11am beginning September 16. This slow paced program is a full body workout, created by Miranda Esmonde –White. It aims to release tight muscles, rebalance joints, restore your body, relieve pain, and stimulate your cells to increase energy and your immune system. This program is available to seniors aged 62 and over. For additional information, please call 617.394.2323 or 617.394.2260

A Message from the Elections Office

The City of Everett is looking for Poll workers!

Poll workers:

• Must be a registered voter in Massachusetts

• Willing and able to go to any precinct given to you

• Assure that the election laws of the state are followed

• Ability to sit for long hours

• Bi-lingual preferred

On the day of the election, you must report to the polling place by 6:30 am and remain until after the polls close at 8:00 pm.

The current pay starts at $200 per election and there is one mandatory training – training typically lasts one hour and we offer a morning and afternoon session for your convenience.

If you are interested, please contact the Election Commission office at 617-394-2297 or stop by Room 10 at Everett City Hall for an application.

End of Summer Extravaganza

The rain washed away the Independence Day celebration but as promised, the City will host an End of Summer Extravaganza on Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. in Glendale Park. There will be live entertainment, food and fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Free admission, and rain date of Sept. 4.

Zion Church to Hold Block Party

Zion Church Ministries, 757 Broadway, invites all to join them on Saturday, September 18, from noon to 3 p.m. for their Annual Community-in-Unity Block Party. Enjoy free food, entertainment, a Gaming Truck, activities for children, free health screening, giveaways, and more. It’s time to have some fun, so mark the calendar and come celebrate at the Community-in-Unity Block Party.

Pfizer Vaccine Clinic at Neighborhood Parks

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett in partnership with Curative will be distributing Pfizer vaccines to the community at local parks beginning on Thursday September 9 between 4-7pm.

“The City of Everett has been committed to vaccinating the entire community,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Our continued partnership with Curative has allowed our residents to get vaccinated by simply visiting their local park. We are proudly continuing to bring these vaccination sites into our neighborhood parks to help members of the community receive the vaccine and be protected from COVID-19.”

Each vaccine clinic will be a walk-up site and no appointment is needed. The schedule for the vaccine sites is as follows:

• September 9 – Swan Street Park, 4-7pm

• September 16 – Glendale Park, 4-7pm

• September 23 – Meadows Park, 4-7pm

Residents ages 12 and over are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Please be advised that the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. Once the first dose is administered, Curative will provide more information regarding the second dose.

Everett Seniors on the Road Again

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging have planned a long awaited trip to Maine for our annual Lobster Bake for Wednesday September 22, 2021. Our luxury Silver Fox coach will pick us up at The Everett Stadium Parking lot at 8:30am. Our first stop is the famed Stonewall Kitchen, where you will have time to browse through the many jellies, jams and other onsite made goodies. Our next stop is the fabulous Foster’s for a traditional Down East lobster bake. Our meal includes, New England clam chowder, Steamed mussels and Maine Clams, Fresh lobster (or chicken) baked potato and dessert. After our feast, we will stop at When Pigs fly artisan breads, and then to Yummies Candy emporium, featuring over 10, 000lbs of bulk candy, packed sweets and vintage products. Reservations must be made in person with our trip coordinators Hazel McNeil and Carol Dello Russo, at The Connolly Center August 9 through August 13. Please make checks payable to The City of Everett. For additional information please call 617.394.2323 or 617.394.2260

COVID Testing Site Continues

The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program will continue through October 31. The City of Everett’s COVID-19 testing site will remain at Rivergreen Park at 1 Rivergreen Drive in Everett. Below please find the schedule:

Testing times include:

•Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

•Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

Cataldo Ambulance Services will continue to administer these tests. This is a walk-up only site. No appointment necessary.

Meditation for Senior Citizens

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are happy to announce Mindful Meditation for seniors at The Connolly Center. The schedule is as follows; September 3 at 8:30 a.m. This class is designed for you commune with your inner self, promoting self-awareness and the well-being of mind body and spirit. Please join Anna Noble from East Boston Health for this rewarding class. Reservations are required by calling 617.394.2260 or 617.394.2323. Class size is limited to 20 people.

Volunteers Needed

The Bread of Life mobile food pantry at the Lafayette school in Everett needs volunteers to help distribute free groceries on Thursdays from 3 to 5pm. Call Charlene @ 781-824-0564 or email [email protected] The Bread of Life mobile food pantry distributes food to needy families every Thursday from 3-5 p.m. at the Lafayette School in Everett.

Good News at the Connolly Center for Seniors

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, The Council on Aging, Cambridge Health Alliance and The Everett Foundation for Aged persons are happy to announce “Fitness Programming is Back” The weekly schedule is as follows;

•Monday at 9am: Low Impact Aerobics with Miguel

•Monday at 10am: Healthy Steps with Julie

•Monday at 11am: Country Western Line Dancing

•Tuesday at 9am: Zumba Gold with Miguel

•Thursday at 9am: Chair Yoga with Miguel

•Thursday at 10am: Senior Cardio with Christian

•Thursday at 1pm: Belly Dancing for Seniors with Sue

•Friday at 9am: Mindful stretching and gentle movement with Christian

•Friday at 10:15am: Low Impact Cardio and balance with Calvin

A gentle reminder, participants must be age 62 and over. Please wear proper footwear. Please check with your doctor before participating in our programming. For additional information please call 617.394.2323 or 617.394.2260.