Council Approves Polling Places for Sept. 21 Primary

The Everett City Council held a special meeting on Zoom on Monday night to vote on the following Orders for the September 21 Primary. The following orders in regards to the primary were approved unanimously.

1. C0249-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That in accordance with the provisions of the General Law of Massachusetts and the Everett City Charter, the Election Commission and City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to notify and warn the inhabitants of the City of Everett, qualified to vote, as the law requires, to assemble at the several polling places, for and within the several precincts, where they are duly registered voters on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 for the Municipal Preliminary Election, then and there to give in their votes for the election of candidates for the following offices: Mayor City Council-At-Large City Council-Ward Four School Committee-At-Large School Committee Ward Six.

2. C0250-21 Orders/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the polls be opened from 7 o’clock in the morning to 8 o’clock in the evening and the Election Commission and City Clerk to cause all voting places to be property fitted up for the Municipal Preliminary Election, Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Be it Further Ordered: That the following places, be designated as polling places for the above mentioned Municipal Prelimiinary Election, Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Ward 1 Prec. 1 Connolly Center (Armory), 90 Chelsea Street Ward 1 Prec. 2 Parlin Library, 410 Broadway Ward 2 Prec. 1 Keverian School, 20 Nichols Street Ward 2 Prec. 2 Keverian School, 20 Nichols Street Ward 3 Prec. 1 Community Center, 21 Whittier Drive Ward 3 Prec. 2 Recreation Center Building, 47 Elm Street Ward 4 Prec. 1 Lafayette School, Edith Street, enter from Bryant Street Ward 4 Prec. 2 Glendale Towers, 381 Ferry Street Ward 5 Prec. 1 Madeline English School, 105 Woodville Street Ward 5 Prec. 2 City Hall, Keverian Room, Third Floor, 484 Broadway Ward 6 Prec. 1 Madeline English School, 105 Woodville Street Ward 6 Prec. 2 City Services (DPW), 19 Norman Street.

3. C0263-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

That the. City Council accepts the recommendation by the City Clerk to hold early voting for the 2021 municipality primary election in Everett.

The Council voted to unanimously to go into Executive Session to discuss the following order:

4. C0269-21 Order/s/Councilor Wayne A. Matewsky, As President

Executive Session pursuant to G.L. 30A, s. 21 (a)(3) To discuss strategy with respect to litigation known as Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless v. The City of Everett et al., D. Mass. C.A. No. 20-CVO11282, if an open meeting may have a detrimental effect on City’s and City Council’s litigating position as declared by the Chair.