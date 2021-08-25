Artists Sought for Third Annual Everett Community Art Walk

Integral Arts Everett is proud to present the third annual Everett Community Art Walk, a temporary art exhibit. Artwork from local artists will be sprinkled across the city at local businesses and community organizations. Visitors are invited to explore the city during the month of October to discover them all. Some of the artwork will be displayed in front windows and will be visible from the street. For other pieces, visitors will have to search inside local businesses. The exhibit will be free, open to the public, and suitable for all ages.

Artist applications will be open through 9/3/2021. There are two ways to apply:

Integral Arts Everett’s website: https://integralartseverett.org/index.html or email us at [email protected] .

Karyn Alzayer, Founder and Board President of Integral Arts Everett says of the project; “We’re so proud to be able to bring this event back to Everett for its third year. What started off as a dream has grown into a robust annual event, and we couldn’t be happier to be offering this for the community. So, for the third year in a row, we invite you to explore what Everett has to offer, connect with local art, engage with the community, and have fun all along the way.”

The Everett Community Art Walk is supported in part by a grant from the Everett Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.