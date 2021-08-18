Census shows Everett officially a Majority-Minority Community

The Census 2020 population count showed demographically that Everett is, for the first U.S. Census in its history, a majority-minority community – with 55.5 percent of residents counted as people of color.

That number jumps to 60.4 percent when counting the growing population of those that listed two or more races (4.7 percent).

Those that listed ‘White Alone’ as their race made up 43.6 percent of the City’s population.

The change was hinted at in the 2019 American Community Survey done by the US Census, with numbers triggering discussions at the State House about Everett’s House seat becoming an official “majority-minority” seat – with those seats carefully carved out usually within a state process that involved court action.

A majority-minority community, in Everett’s case, means that the numbers of people counted that chose a non-white category outnumber the numbers counted that chose ‘White alone.’

In Everett, the largest growth demographically was for Hispanic residents, who now make up 28.3 percent of the population. Another large growth area, largely attributed to the City’s growing Haitian American population, is the Black category that makes up 18 percent of the population. The Asian population came in at 8.1 percent, and those of two or more races were at 4.7 percent – a population demographic that grew substantially nationwide likely because it was the first time one could choose two or more races in the U.S. Census.

There were 1.1 percent of people who were Native American/Pacific Islander in Everett.

The White population came in at 43.6 percent, a decline from 2010.

Demographically, Everett is not alone, clearly, as Everett and surrounding cities have been growing in diverse populations very quickly over the past 20 years.

In Everett, an astounding 43.1 percent of the population was born in a foreign country.

In Chelsea, that City continues to be a majority-Hispanic community, with them registering 67 percent of the population as Latino, with 20.6 percent White alone. The numbers of two or more races in Chelsea skyrocketed, with 32.8 percent choosing such categories.

Malden also became a slight majority-minority city in the 2020 Census, mostly due to the growth in Asian and Black populations. Malden came in at 66,263 residents in the Census, and 22.5 percent of the City was Asian, while 18.5 percent was Black – again attributed to a large Haitian American population there. The Hispanic population was 8.5 percent in Malden, and the White alone population was 47 percent. The total people of color population was 49.5 percent, which jumped to 52.7 percent with those choosing two or more races.

Revere had a huge population growth, landing at 62,186 behind the growth in its Hispanic population, with that community just teetering on the edge of being a majority-minority community. Hispanic residents in Revere made up 33.6 percent of the population, while Black and Asian residents combined for 10.4 percent of the population. The White alone population in Revere came in at 53.3 percent, a decrease from 2010.

The total U.S. population for 2020 was 331,449,281, and demographically nationwide the White alone population was on the decrease at 60.1 percent of the national population. The largest non-white group were Hispanics at 18.5 percent of the national population, with Black populations also on the decline at 13.4 percent nationally. Asians make up 5.9 percent of the total national population in 2020.

Of course, the Census is also full of many other interesting facts about the city, including:

•In Everett, the City was one of the lowest in the area in terms of owner-occupied homes, coming in at 38.6 percent – though the median value of homes was the highest in the area at $405,800.

•The numbers of people living in the same home as they were one year ago – a measure of transiency – came in at 86.3 percent and was comparable to all surrounding areas.

•The numbers of people who speak a language other than English at home was the second highest in the area, at 57.9 percent, only behind Chelsea where 69.8 percent speaks a different language.

•The numbers of those without health insurance was high in Everett, at 7.7 percent and equal to Chelsea.

•The numbers of those living in poverty in Everett was 12.6 percent, which was the lowest in the surrounding area.

•Women in Everett made up 50.6 percent of the population.

•Everett skews to the young in terms of age, having one of the youngest populations in the area aside from Chelsea. There were only 11.2 percent of the population that was 65 or older, while 28.3 percent was 18 or younger. The numbers of young people was second only to Chelsea in the area, which was at 34.7 percent of the population.