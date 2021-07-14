News in Brief

City Receives gaming commission grants

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett was awarded the 2021 Community Mitigation Fund Impact Grant in the amount of $70,000 from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for the Everett Police Department.

“The funding from the 2021 Community Mitigation Fund Specific Impact Grant will help our Police Department better serve our residents,” said DeMaria. “I am grateful to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission for awarding the City of Everett this grant that will allow our department to support the needs of the community.”

The Everett Police Department received the grant to provide funding for additional late-night patrols and additional equipment. The grant will fund the cost of 150 extra overtime patrols, allowing there to be two officers assigned in 4-hour blocks on weekend nights as well as on Thursday or Sunday nights during special events that may increase traffic in the area. The grant will also include funding for a vehicle for use by the Everett Police Department assigned to the Gaming Enforcement unit.

Outdoor summer concert series

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will kick off their Outdoor Summer Concert Series on Thursday, July 15, between 6-8 p.m. The concert will occur at Wehner Park located at Broadway and Lynn Street in Everett.

“Our Summer Concert Series is a perfect opportunity to spend an evening outside and enjoy some great music,” said DeMaria. “I look forward to our community gathering and having a good time.”

The Outdoor Summer Concert Series was set to kick off on Thursday, July 8th. However, due to inclement weather, the concert was postponed. The concert is kid-friendly and free to the public.

It will feature Hal Holiday with lead vocalist Paul DuBuque and The Tones featuring Everett’s own, Jenn Levy. These performers have a wide range of songs to perform including songs from the 1950’s to present day. Light refreshments will be served.

Keep an eye out for additional events as the summer progresses!

CHA vaccine day in everett

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA) will be hosting a Vaccine Day in the City of Everett on Sunday, July 18. CHA will be visiting five local churches between 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

“Through our partnership with CHA, the City of Everett is continuing to bring vaccines to the community,” said DeMaria. “It is important that we continue our efforts to distribute the vaccine and I am grateful for our relationship with CHA. The City of Everett is committed to vaccinating the entire community to ensure that residents are protected from COVID-19.”

CHA will be visiting the churches and maintaining the following scheduling:

• First Baptist Church of Everett (50 Church Street): 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Igreja Universal (460 Broadway): 12 – 3 p.m.

• Latinos Unidos En Massachusetts (198 Ferry Street): 12 – 3 p.m.

• Our Lady of Grace Parish (194 Nichols Street): 1:30pm – 2:45pm

• Haitian Church of God of Unity (1935 Revere Beach Parkway): 1 – 3 p.m.

CHA will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine, which is available for those ages 12 and over. Children ages 12-17 will require parent or guardian permission to receive the vaccine. Once the first dose is administered, CHA will provide more information regarding the second dose.

There is no cost for the vaccine and walk-ins are welcome. The vaccine is available to all, regardless of immigration status. Health insurance and ID are not required. Music and food will be provided by CHA.

Clerk Cornelio Elected President of Association

Everett City Clerk Sergio Cornelio was elected the president of the Massachusetts Association of City Clerks two weeks ago at the organization’s annual meeting.

Cornelio had been a Board member of the organization previously, and won the confidence of the other City and Town Clerks in the organization in order to win election as their leader.

With that, he will automatically become a leader on voting issues in the Commonwealth, lobbying and advocating the State Legislature for voting changes and tweaks that the Clerks around the state favor. That duty comes at a very critical time as the State Legislature begins the process of unwinding the COVID-19 voting measures, figuring out what will stick and what will be done away with. Meanwhile, the Association also has other advocacy points in terms of record keeping and management as well.

Meditation for seniors at The Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are happy to announce Mindful Meditation for seniors at The Connolly Center. The schedule is as follows; Fridays, July 23, August 8, August 20, and September 3 at 8:30 a.m. This class is designed for you commune with your inner self, promoting self-awareness and the well-being of mind body and spirit. Please join Anna Noble from East Boston Health for this rewarding class. Reservations are required by calling 617.394.2260 or 617.394.2323. Class size is limited to 20 people.

Summer Safety Movie Night

Please join neighbors and friends for the City’s Summer Safety Movie Night happening next week on July 22, starting at 7 p.m., Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium located on Cabot Street.

This is a free event and all are welcomed to attend.

The featured movie will be Space Jam (1996).

Move begins at 8:30 p.m. The event is to promote safety on the roads and will be family friendly. There will be safety activities, giveaways and fun for the whole family, including popcorn for the movie.

COVID Testing Site

The Everett COVID-19 testing sit has been moved to RiverGreen Park, 1 RiverGreen Drive, as of July 3.

The testing will be walk-up only with no appointment necessary.

Testing times include:

•Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-7 p.m.

•Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

Mass General Brigham Mobile Vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccination and information van, sponsored by the Kraft Center, will be in Everett on July 17, from 4-8 p.m. for vaccines and information sharing at the Everett Universal Church.

They will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, and care kits.

Baldwin Avenue Playground Survey

The City and the design team for the reconstruction of the Baldwin Ave. Playground are looking for public input online. They are looking for resident input via a survey. They would like to know what the residents’ ideas, priorities and vision are for the new park. Please participate in the survey by Aug. 1.

To access the online survey, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/BaldwinParkSurvey1. For questions, call (617) 394-2334, or e-mail Robert Moreschi at [email protected]

July 4th Celebration to be Later in the Summer

Mother Nature did not cooperated with the City’s plans for our Independence Day celebration, after it was cancelled twice due to poor weather, including last Friday’s rain date. Due to the additional contractual obligations of vendors the City is unable to reschedule the event for this weekend. In lieu of this event, the City said it would be planning an End of Summer Extravaganza with fireworks, entertainment, and more. Stay tuned for more information.

Free Annual Senior Summer BBQ

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging have planned their annual Free Senior Summer BBQ for Everett Seniors only, aged 60 and over. This year, due to the changes at The Connolly Center, the Council on Aging has decided to host the event at Anthony’s Restaurant, 105 Canal Street in Malden, Friday August 6, at 3 p.m. If you need transportation for this event, or have any questions, please call us at 617.394.2323 or 617.394.2260.

Volunteers Needed

The Bread of Life mobile food pantry at the Lafayette school in Everett needs volunteers to help distribute free groceries on Thursdays from 3 to 5pm. Call Charlene @ 781-824-0564 or email [email protected] The Bread of Life mobile food pantry distributes food to needy families every Thursday from 3-5 p.m. at the Lafayette School in Everett.