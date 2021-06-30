Fireworks Planned for 4th of July Celebration

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will be hosting the Annual Independence Day Celebration on Friday, July 2 at Glendale Park beginning at 6 p.m.

“The 4th of July is a special time in the City of Everett,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Our celebration will be filled with food, games, and of course fireworks. I look forward to our community gathering to celebrate our nation’s independence.”

During the celebration, there will be music, games, face painting, and more available. The City of Everett’s traditional firework display will begin at 9:30 p.m. Should the weather call for rain, fireworks will occur the following Friday, July 9, at 9:30 p.m.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served beginning at 6 p.m. in the park along with refreshments. Ice cream, slush, and desserts will be available following the grilled food.

Please note that Elm Street will be shut down between the police station and Russell Street. Parking is available at the Everett High School parking lot and the DCR parking lot in addition to on street parking.