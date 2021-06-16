EHS Baseball Team Tops Classical, 10-7

The Everett High baseball team jumped on Lynn Classical for six runs in the first inning, en route to eventually building a 9-0 lead, and then held on for a 10-7 victory last week.

Brandon Currie, Matthew Turilli, and Brian Gibbs all contributed key hits to the early Everett offensive barrage. Turilli was able to throw a complete game, slamming the door on a Classical comeback that was aided by some EHS fielding miscues.

In a contest later in the week against Malden, coach Joel Levine’s squad mounted a comeback against the Golden Tornadoes, overcoming an early 5-1 deficit with a four-run outburst in the seventh inning, but then fell short in extra innings, 6-5.

The Crimson Tide had a golden opportunity to pull ahead in the seventh with a runner on third with no outs, but were unable to push across the go-ahead run.

Malden won the game thanks to a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Sophomore Alex Velasco led the Crimson Tide offensively with two hits, while also coming onto the mound in relief in the second inning before having to be taken out due to pitch count in the ninth.

“I was proud of the way our kids fought back,” said Levine. “There have been many games this year where we can point to one or two plays defensively, or a situation offensively where we couldn’t get a run in, that have swayed the results in the close games we have played. We are a young team and the future is bright for these kids.”

Earlier in the week, the Tide battled well in an 8-3 loss to Lynn English. Everett led most of the way, but the Bulldogs rallied for six runs in the sixth to claim the win.

Freshman Justin Longmore shut down the English offense for most of the game, but needed to exit the game because of the pitch count. Senior captain Brandon Gibbs led the way for the Tide offensively, scoring all three of the Everett runs.

The Crimson Tide finished up the regular season with a 2-6 record, but will opt into the state tournament to gain experience for the younger players.