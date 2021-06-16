Rose Pierre Improves to 4-1 for the Season

Rose Pierre, the number one player for the Everett High girls tennis team, improved her personal record to 4-1 with a victory in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, over her Lynn English counterpart last Thursday.

Although Pierre’s was the only winning match on the day for the Lady Crimson Tide, coach Courtney Meninger’s squad battled fiercely in the other matches.

Alanna O’Brien and Hanadie Laabadla played some hard-fought sets against their English foes in the other singles matches, but came up short.

At first doubles, the duo of Yasmine Laabadla and Luisa DaSilva also fought hard before succumbing to their English opponents. At second doubles, Kirtsy Hall made her varsity debut alongside Aline Silva.

The Greater Boston League tournament is set for Wednesday in Somerville in which each school will send its top-singles player and first doubles teams.