Everett Resident to Participate in the 2021 Pan-Mass Challenge

On Aug. 7 and 8, more than 6,000 riders, including Adam Belanger from Everett, will take part in the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), a two-day 211-mile bike-a-thon across Massachusetts, with the goal of raising $52 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber).

The PMC is the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, donating 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar to Dana-Farber as its largest single contributor, accounting for 64 percent of its Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue. For the first time since 2019, more than 6,000 riders from 47 states and 11 countries will once again hit the road together during the first weekend of August with the common goal of making an impact in the fight against cancer. In 2020, the PMC raised an impressive $50 million through its summer-long Reimagined campaign, bringing its 41-year contribution to $767 million.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our passionate PMC riders, volunteers, donors and sponsors back together in person for PMC Ride Weekend this year,” said Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC. “With fully supported routes and Reimagined options, everyone can customize their PMC experience to join us in the fight against cancer. Cancer doesn’t stop for anything, even a global pandemic, and funding for research, treatment and care is as critical as ever.”

PMC 2021 will include 16 routes – from 25 to 211 miles – designed to cater to all levels of cycling and fundraising ability, including Reimagined options for those who prefer to complete their PMC ride on their own. Most participate in honor of a family member or friend fighting cancer and more than 950 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, considered Living Proof® of the PMC mission. More than 150 Dana-Farber employees are committed to the cause as riders and volunteers as well, in some cases to fund their own cancer research.

Registration for PMC 2021 is open through June 30. Join in the fight against cancer by registering for one of the following featured routes still available:

• 25 and 50-Mile Routes (1-Day 25 or 50 Miles; Sunday, August 8):

• Starting and finishing in either Wellesley or Foxboro, these Sunday routes are perfect single day options for those passionate about giving back.

• Wellesley Century Ride (1-Day, 100 Miles; Sunday, August 8):

• NEW this year, the Wellesley Century route is a popular option for riders looking to challenge their endurance in a single day format while making an impact in the fight against cancer.

• Reimagined Ride (Rider’s Choice Mileage/Timing):

• PMC Reimagined riders can ride wherever and whenever they want – except for the PMC routes on PMC weekend. This option is intended to provide flexibility for those that want to contribute to the fight against cancer without specific time or mileage constraints.

The PMC is presented by the Red Sox Foundation®. To make a financial contribution to a rider from your town or to register as a rider, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2021 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

