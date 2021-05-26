News Moving Mountains! by Independent Staff • May 26, 2021 • 0 Comments Grace Lin, the acclaimed author and illustrator, engages in a question-and-answer discussion with enthusiastic students in Christina Konstantopoulos’ fourth-grade classat the Whittier School last week. The students were highly engaged in the presentation and asked interesting and thoughtful questions about her award-winning book, “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon,” and her vivid and imaginative characters. The EPS thanks Ms. Lin for participating in the district’s Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month celebration.