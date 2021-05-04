From the Mayor’s Office: Meet the Team: Dale Palma

What do you do in the City? “Director of Council on Aging. I also work at the Food Pantry and I’ve worked at the Office of Human Services. Pre-Pandemic: Coordinating programming for Seniors, writing grants, and working with the Council on Aging, CHA, and MVES to serve the needs of Seniors. Post-Pandemic: We started the Food Pantry and Lunch Delivery for Seniors. These services quickly blossomed to a Food Pantry serving 1,500 people weekly, 500 meals delivered daily, and 250 bags of groceries delivered weekly. We are also providing cultural food for other agencies withing Everett.”

What is your favorite part about working for the City? “I love Everett. I’ve been here my entire life. I just love helping this community.”

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your roll? “There is no judgment in anything you do. You don’t know what people are going through, so you simply can’t pass judgment!”

What do you like to do when your are not working? “I love to cook, garden, and feed people. However, my biggest joy: I run St. Anthony’s Feast in the North End each year. It’s like Christmas in August!”