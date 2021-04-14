SkyZone Everett Ready for Fun and Exciting Spring Break

Spring Break from school is always a time to look for a little local fun, and with the re-opening of SkyZone Everett last month, there isn’t need for families to look far next week to bounce off some steam.

“Spring Break is going to be a lot of fun here,” said Todd Cornblatt, SkyZone digital marketing coordinator. “We were actually closed since March 2020. I feel like everyone is itching to get out and exercise. As long as everyone feels safe and vaccines continue to roll out, we have been having a great, positive gain here at the gym.”

The SkyZone, located just off Air Force Road in the Village area, re-opened on March 11 after having been closed an entire year, and now they have expanded their hours and added new attractions as customers begin to return for a safe and fun excursion.

Cornblatt said they are now open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, and have added things like the Bungee Trampoline, a Ninja Warrior Course and a Junior Jump Zone (ages 5 and under).

A major highlight is the Bungee Trampoline, which straps in participants as they catapult into the air.

“It’s really cool to be that high up,” he said. “It’s like the moment you go down on the roller coaster and it’s such a thrill you want to go do it again. It is a lot of fun.”

The Ninja Warrior course is a new attraction that allows folks to navigate their way through a very tough challenge.

Meanwhile, for the youngest people, the Junior Jump Zone has three levels of indoor gym, with a sport court, free climbing and a foam zone with six trampolines.

“That’s been a big draw because we’ve also been promoting our new Little Leapers program,” he said.

For teen-agers, there is the Friday Glow program that continues from before COVID-19. That program has two sections each Friday, 7-9 p.m. and 9-11 p.m.

He said they have done a tremendous amount of work to make sure SkyZone is safe to the public, having new protocols for cleaning and extra supports as well. He said they have been coordinating closely with the state and the City to make sure everything has been done right.

SkyZone Everett’s extended hours are in effect Monday through Friday, and stretch from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.