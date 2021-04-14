COVID-19 Case Numbers Stay About the Same from Last Week

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Everett has levelled off per week at between 100 and 130 each week.

This week there were 119 new cases reported, which was up slightly from 103 cases last week. Two weeks ago there were 122 cases, and that has pretty much been the trend for the last two months.

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, April 13 – 23

•Monday, April 12 – 7

•Sunday, April 11 – 19

•Saturday, April 10 – 14

•Friday, April 9 – 5

•Thursday, April 8 – 22

•Wednesday, April 7 – 23

•Tuesday, April 6 – 6

On Monday, Jan. 4, Everett moved its testing full-time indoors at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center on Elm Street. Testing is done Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, testing is done noon to 6 p.m. It was announced this week that the Rec Center test site will remain open until June 30.

Additionally, there is also a testing resource for Everett residents only via the Mass General COVID-19 testing van. The van is located every Thursday at the Norwood Street Parking Lot in Everett Square. The hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and proof of Everett residency is required. Updates on the van are posted on the Kraft Community Health website.