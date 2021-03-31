News City of Everett Raises the French Flag by Independent Staff • March 31, 2021 • 0 Comments Mayor Carlo DeMaria hosted a French flag raising ceremony in collaboration with the French Consulate of Boston, the Haitian Consulate of Boston, the Everett Haitian Community Center, and other Francophonie constituents of the City of Everett to celebrate the Month of the Francophonie on Wednesday, March 24, at 11:30 a.m. Pictured are City Councilor Fred Capone, State Rep. Joe McGonagle, Haitian General Consul Hans Charles, French General Consul Arnaud Mentre, Rev. Myrlande DesRosiers, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, City Councilor Gerly Adrien, City Councilor John Hanlon, Adeleine Celestin of the Everett School Department.