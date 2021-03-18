Everett Police Open House Information Session

Mayor DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Everett Police Department is looking to recuit a diverse applicant pool of potential candidates interested in a career in law enforcement.

There are many career opportunities within law enforcement such as school resource/field training/patrol/traffic/canine officers, marine/bicycle units, SWAT/CISM teams, crisis negotiation, DEA task forces, arson investigators and much more.

The Everett Police Department will be hosting an open house, along with an information session for those who would like to learn more about the career opportunities that lie within law enforcement. The open house/information session will be held at the Everett High School Auditorium (100 Elm St.) on Wednesday, March 31 from 6-8 p.m.