News Ready to Play by Independent Staff • March 10, 2021 • 0 Comments Sofia Arana-Quintanilla (right) and Kaylyn Rivera (left) during an intramural game lastFall as part of the Everett Soccer Club’s in-house league. This spring, the Club is ready toresume play, but President Eric Chajon said they are trying to remove all barriers thatCOVID-19 might have brought on. Their first step comes in the form of cleats – and theClub is holding a cleat drive every Tuesday leading up to the season to soften the costs ofsoccer on families impacted by the pandemic.