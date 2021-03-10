News

Ready to Play

by  •  • 0 Comments
Sofia Arana-Quintanilla (right) and Kaylyn Rivera (left) during an intramural game last
Fall as part of the Everett Soccer Club’s in-house league. This spring, the Club is ready to
resume play, but President Eric Chajon said they are trying to remove all barriers that
COVID-19 might have brought on. Their first step comes in the form of cleats – and the
Club is holding a cleat drive every Tuesday leading up to the season to soften the costs of
soccer on families impacted by the pandemic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *