News Briefs

Cases of COVID-19 continue to stay in double digits day over day

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Everett continued in a steady upward trend this week, reporting two days of nearly 100 cases per day.

The City reported 404 new cases over the New Year’s holiday, which was an increase from 281 cases reported over Christmas. There had been more than 400 cases per week reported for most of December.

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, Jan. 5 – 39

•Monday, Jan. 4 – 37

•Sunday, Jan. 3 – 39

•Saturday, Jan. 2 – 23

•Friday, Jan. 1 – 46

•Thursday, Dec. 31 – 94

•Wednesday, Dec. 30 – 98

•Tuesday, Dec. 29 – 28

On Monday, Everett moved its testing full-time indoors at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center on Elm Street. Testing is done Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, testing is done noon to 6 p.m.