City of Everett Joins Nextdoor

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett has joined a new social media network, Nextdoor.

Nextdoor is a trusted and secured social networking service tailored to the needs of local neighborhoods.

“I am excited that the City of Everett has joined Nextdoor,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “It is a great opportunity for us to connect with the community and share news and updates. Nextdoor will also allow for people living in the same neighborhood to connect with one another virtually during these difficult times of COVID-19. It has never been more important for our community to unite and be able to do so safely and easily.”

Nextdoor creates a safe and friendly environment for communities. It will help the City of Everett communicate to a specific neighborhood with a tailored message or to the entire community. Not only will this network allow residents to connect with one another, it will also allow them to connect with local businesses as well. All neighbors who join the City of Everett’s network will be verified into the secured environment.

To join the City of Everett’s Nextdoor community, please visit https://nextdoor.com/agency/city-of-everett-1/ to sign up. Residents will need to provide their residential street address and email address and select “Join your neighborhood.”

Once your address is verified, it will detect if your neighborhood is already on Nextdoor and you will automatically be assigned to that neighborhood. Nextdoor may be accessed through a web browser or through a mobile app available for download on iPhone or Android.