Lasting Legacies: Future of DAV Scholarship is Secure

Special to the Independent City Councilor and Everett attorney Fred Capone met with Supt. Priya Tahiliani earlier this month to cement the future of an annual scholarship program that celebrates a great American service organization and equally dedicated Everett residents.

The Everett Disabled American Veterans Chapter 51 (DAV), which was formed in 1937 and merged with Malden Chapter 85 in 2012, has long awarded an annual $1,000 scholarship to an Everett High School senior. The Everett chapter was led by the tireless direction and supervision of George Desiderio and Richard F. Horgan for many years.

Richard Connolly and John Troy were also instrumental in the chapter’s earlier work and charitable efforts. Mr. Capone has served as the organization’s legal counsel for more than two decades. The trustee, pursuant to the terms of the trust, recently decided that coordinating the scholarship fund is best left to the Everett Public Schools, which can carry on this tradition every June by awarding the “Disabled Veterans’ Camp Corporation/Janet Connolly O’Neil Memorial Scholarship.” The late Janet Connolly O’Neil was a beloved Everett educator and a former Webster School assistant principal.

“Naturally, it will be our honor to maintain this scholarship program well into the future,” Superintendent Tahiliani said. “While the membership of Chapter 51 has dwindled in recent years, the mission and core values of the DAV will endure. I know I speak for everyone in the EPS when I say it will be a privilege to recognize this organization and the memory of Ms. O’Neil as part of our annual scholarship awards night.”

Attorney Capone expressed sincere appreciation, on behalf of the scholarship fund trustee and former Everett Chapter, that the School Department will continue the Everett DAV’s proud tradition. The Disabled Veterans’ Camp Corporation/Janet Connolly O’Neil Memorial Scholarship will be presented to an EHS senior who has maintained a minimum of a 4.0 grade point average and is planning to attend a four-year college or university to pursue a career in medicine and/or the health sciences.