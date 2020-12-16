Everett High Winter Sports Season on Hold for Now

Special to the Independent

The start of the Everett High School winter sports season is being delayed hold due to the increased number of coronavirus cases in the city.

The School Committee voted 8-0 last week to allow EHS winter sports teams to begin practices as early as Dec. 15, but the Board of Health recommended against proceeding this week. School officials are hoping that the coronavirus case numbers will stabilize and the season can get underway sometime in January. Everett High Director of Athletics Tammy Turner was set to participate in a GBL athletic directors’ meeting Wednesday to discuss the winter sports season and other related topics.