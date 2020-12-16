City of Everett Celebrates Chanukah

Mayor Carlo DeMaria proudly hosted the 4th Annual Menorah Lighting with Rabbi Yisroel Baron. The event occurred in front of City Hall on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. and was featured on Facebook Live. It

will soon be available for viewing on ECTV.

“It was truly an honor to host our annual Menorah Lighting ceremony with

Rabbi Baron,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “Celebrating Chanukah is very important to our community and it is unfortunate that we were unable to have a traditional ceremony.”

The City of Everett is committed to be inclusive to all faiths and was proud

to participate in a Chanukah celebration. Members of the Everett City Council along with the City Clerk were also in attendance to for the ceremony.