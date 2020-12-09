Community Briefs

Waterfront Transportation Meeting

The City of Everett invites you to join us on Wednesday, Dec. 9 @ 6 PM for our first public meeting as part of the Everett Riverfront District Master Plan. The meeting will be livestreamed on the City of Everett’s Facebook page. We WANT to hear your feedback about the options! The Zoom link to join is on the event page.

City Hall Expands Language Access

Did you know about this exciting news? Lionbridge is a telephone interpretation service that provides 24/7/365 on-demand, as-needed telephonic interpretation in over 380 different languages.

Everett 311 is the designated number to reach the city for any help. All 311 operators will have access to more than 380 languages. Lionbridge provides Arabic, Cantonese, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, to name a few. These services are available immediately to all Everett residents throughout all City of Everett departments!

Letters to Santa/Virtual Meet & Greet

Santa Claus is coming to town and the City is inviting all children in the City of Everett to write him a letter. Santa will virtually stop by on Zoom to meet the children and read the letters on Friday, Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m. It will be limited to the first 300 participants. Please email letters or a photo of a letter by Wednesday, December 16, at 6 p.m.

Grace Food Pantry Toy Drive

The Grace Food Pantry will continue their Toy Drive efforts through Dec. 11, this Friday. Bring a new or unwrapped toy and help support local kids. The drop off times daily through Dec. 11 are 9 a.m. to noon at the Grace Church, 50 Church St. (behind City Hall).