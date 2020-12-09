COVID-19 Testing Site for Seniors

The City of Everett will be offering COVID-19 testing to seniors at Pope John XXIII High School beginning on Wednesday, December 9. Testing at this new location will occur every Wednesday, 5-8pm and Friday, 9am-noon through December 31.

Due to the vulnerability of seniors, the City of Everett has committed to provide more testing for residents in this age bracket. Seniors who wish to be tested at this new site must be an Everett resident over the age of 60. Proof of age and residency is required.

Testing will occur in the school’s cafeteria on the first floor. Seniors are asked to enter through the rear entrance. It is important for those who get tested to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, and practice social distancing.