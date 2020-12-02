News Best Burger, Via Everett by Independent Staff • December 2, 2020 • 0 Comments Everett native and North Conway restaurateur Dan Rassiwon the Food Network’s Chopped! Television show lastTuesday, Nov. 17, in a competition with three other chefsabout who could make the best burger in the ‘ComfortFood Feud’ competition. He will now advance to the Dec.9 Comfort Food Feud finals, with the winner of that largercontest winning $25,000.Rassi, who grew up in Everett and worked at restaurantshere, now operates Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers with anotherEverett native, Marc Iannuzzi, in New Hampshire. Lastweek’s episode was filmed in Maine at an outdoor kitchenlast August. His winning burger featured a donut bakedinto the hamburger bun, and ground short rib and burgerflavored with a red wine sauce. It also contained a mixtureof carrots, celery and onion. Rassi said that winning burgeris now featured at his restaurant as the ‘Champ Burger.’Rassi beat out fellow chefs Mitzy Jackson-Robinson of theUniversity of Pennsylvania; Johan Jensen of Connecticut;and d’Andre Miller of New York City.