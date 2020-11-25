Cases of COVID-19 Continue to Stay in Double Digits

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in Everett continues to stay in the 30s nearly every day with the last week (Monday to Monday) registering 284 new cases in the city. That is an increase from the prior week when there were 210 cases for the week, and the previous week when there were 148. The numbers have nearly tripled in the last four weeks.

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Monday, Nov. 23 – 35

•Sunday, Nov. 22 – 39

•Saturday, Nov. 21 – 35

•Friday, Nov. 20 – 21

•Thursday, Nov. 19 – 39

•Wednesday, Nov. 18 – 38

•Tuesday, Nov. 17 – 39

•Monday, Nov. 16 – 38

Everett is still a beneficiary of the state Stop the Spread testing program and there is ample free testing all over the city right now through Dec. 31. There is no appointment necessary, and test results are usually available within 24 to 48 hours.