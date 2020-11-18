News

Property Transformation

by  •  • 0 Comments
The City of Everett is soliciting for proposals to redevelop the former Pope John XXIII High
School site as affordable senior and veterans housing, and RFP released late last week.
Request for Proposals for the disposition and redevelopment of the former Pope John XXIII
High School located at 888 Broadway in Everett, Massachusetts as Affordable Housing will
be received at the Office of the Purchasing Department, Room 14, City Hall, 484 Broadway,
Everett, MA 02149, until the time specified: BID: Disposition and Redevelopment of 888
Broadway due December 7, 2020 at 12 p.m. EST.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *