News Property Transformation by Independent Staff • November 18, 2020 • 0 Comments The City of Everett is soliciting for proposals to redevelop the former Pope John XXIII HighSchool site as affordable senior and veterans housing, and RFP released late last week.Request for Proposals for the disposition and redevelopment of the former Pope John XXIIIHigh School located at 888 Broadway in Everett, Massachusetts as Affordable Housing willbe received at the Office of the Purchasing Department, Room 14, City Hall, 484 Broadway,Everett, MA 02149, until the time specified: BID: Disposition and Redevelopment of 888Broadway due December 7, 2020 at 12 p.m. EST.