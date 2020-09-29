Everett City Hall Physically Opens Doors to the Public

After months of being physically closed, the doors at Everett City Hall are now open to the public on a part-time basis.

The 1st floor of the building is now open on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-noon and 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesdays the physical building will be open from 8 a.m.-noon. The service window, which was installed in late June to protect City employees while giving residents an opportunity to do business in person, will be available to serve residents during normal business hours when the building isn’t physically open.

After closing down in March to the general public, Everett City Hall opened on a limited basis Sept. 28. There are strict precautions to enter the Hall and residents are encouraged to access City services online if at all possible.

As the pandemic hit our nation in early March, City Hall immediately closed its doors and began serving the public remotely within days of the building being closed. Everett’s ability to steadily move from in-person services to remote was well-regarded throughout the Metro Boston area. Their plan was used as a model for many communities while their IT team provided guidance and support for other surrounding communities.

“This is our Fall schedule. We will be using this time as a period to test what works and what doesn’t. The safety of our employees and residents will remain paramount as we continue to ensure that our residents receive the services they need. Residents can still access all City services via our website to avoid making the trip to City Hall,” said Mayor DeMaria.

To enter City Hall, you must have your temperature checked and provide your name and phone number for contact tracing purposes. All patrons must enter and exit through the parking lot entrance. There is a limit of 25 non-employees inside the building at a time, and you must sign out upon exiting.