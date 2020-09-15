News It’s Time To Start by Independent Staff • September 15, 2020 • 0 Comments Students and staff prepare to enter the e-Learning Center at the Parlin – a rather odd and unique first day in the times of COVID-19. Supt. Priya Tahiliani celebrated her first, First Day of School at Everett Public Schools Tuesday morning at the Parlin e-Learning Center by giving a socially distanced elbow bump to second grader Ashley Ramos. Meanwhile, later in the morning, Supt. Tahiliani said hello to teacher Audrey Agnetta’s remote class at the Keverian. The first day of 2020 marked a number of different learning and teaching configurations due to COVID-19’s ongoing stranglehold on life – including e-Learning Centers, all-remote learning, teaching from home and teaching from empty classrooms.