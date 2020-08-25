Malden Catholic’s Exceptional Distance Learning Creates Demand for Fall Admissions

Malden Catholic students completed a full curriculum and uninterrupted academic programming throughout the spring as the school seamlessly shifted to an exceptional Distance Learning model in March. The school provided interactive, academically challenging classes taught by veteran teachers on a secured Zoom platform after the onset of COVID-19, closing for only a single transition day on March 13. As a result, the school has seen a tripling of the normal transfer demand since June with a record-high number of applications and growing waitlist. Currently, Malden Catholic expects to open the school year with nearly 650 students across four classes of boys and threeclasses of girls and only a few seats remain available for transfer students in specific classes.

“Staying ahead of the curve and keeping students’ minds engaged was the objective of Malden Catholic’s Distance Learning strategy,” commented Headmaster John K. Thornburg. “We are delighted to offer an exceptional academic option for the fall with a Hybrid Model that will allow our students complete fall courses utilizing the ideal combination of in-person and Distance Learning experiences.” Malden Catholic is committed to educating the whole person and believes that live classroom instruction is optimal for the growth and education of our students. After working with several experts in the medical field, Malden Catholic constructed a Hybrid Model that will maintain the standard CDC guidelines of 6 feet of social distancing while allowing every MC student to come to school 2-3 days/week to participate in live classroom studies. Teachers will be live in the classroom 4 days/week.

In addition, Malden Catholic continued with Distance Learning offerings during the summer. The school developed a robust offering of 13 classes in the Summer Program with over 200 participating students from the Boston area for students grades 7 – 11. Students could choose from a broad course selection offering including the following: SAT Prep, Algebra I, Python Programming, STEM, 3D Printing, Girls Leadership, Bridging the Gap for Science, Public Speaking, College Application 101, 20th Century Fiction, a pre-course for AP Bio or Language Arts through Philosophy Texts.

Since 1932, Malden Catholic High School has shaped emerging leaders in our community, claiming a Nobel Laureate, a Senator, two ambassadors and countless community and business heads among its alumni. Annually, graduates attend some of the nation’s most renown universities including Harvard, Georgetown, Brown, Cornell, Tufts, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Amherst College. Foundational to student success is Malden Catholic’s codivisional model which offers the best of both worlds, single-gender academics during the day and integrated social and extracurricular opportunities after school. Malden Catholic is known in the community for its rigorous academics, SFX Scholars Program and award-winning STEM program (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) with electives such as Robotics and Engineering Design. Malden Catholic curriculum is designed to improve individual growth mindset, leadership principles, success outcomes along with integrating the Xaverian values of trust, humility, compassion, simplicity and zeal. https://www.maldencatholic.org.