Bluebikes Announces Passes for Grocery, Pharmacy, Restaurant, and Retail Workers

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, in partnership with the cities of Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, announced the availability of free Bluebikes passes for some of Boston’s most important workers: those employed at grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, and local retail shops. Pass-holders will be able to take as many trips as they like during a 90-day period.

Workers at any grocery store or pharmacy in the Boston metro area are eligible for the program. In addition, people employed at restaurants and retail shops located in Boston and Cambridge are eligible for these passes. Passes are good for 90 days from sign-up. Riders will be able to take trips up to 60 minutes without incurring additional fees. At the end of the 90-day pass, riders will need to proactively sign up for a new pass.

“Bluebikes provides a great way for anyone to take short trips by bike across our city,” said Mayor Walsh. “We want to make this opportunity even more accessible for some of our most critical workers.”

Most of Boston’s small business districts are served by Bluebikes. Workers can pick up a bike near their homes and park it at a station near work, without having to worry about maintenance or carrying a lock.

Bluebikes is affordable public transportation. Beyond this pass-program, discounted 30-day and annual passes are available to anyone who participates in a public assistance program, including MassHealth, SNAP, LIHEAP, and more. These passes are available for $5 for 30 days or $50 for the full year. Full-price passes are only $99 for a year or $2.50 for a single trip.