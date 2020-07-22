Massachusetts Nurses Association Endorses State Rep. Joseph McGonagle

The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) endorsed State Representative Joe McGonagle’s re-election campaign.

“Representative McGonagle has stood with nurses and patients and we are proud to stand with him as he seeks reelection to represent the people of the 28th Middlesex District,” said Donna Kelly-Williams, RN and President of the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA). The MNA represents over 23,000 frontline nurses and healthcare professionals across the state, including those at Cambridge Health Alliance’s Everett Hospital.

Last week, McGonagle made a visit to the Cambridge Health Alliance Everett Hospital where he talked to a group of nurses working at the hospital. “What our nurses have done to protect our community is a selfless act I cannot understand,” said McGonagle. “They sacrifice so much to keep their loved ones, colleagues, and neighbors out of harm’s way.”

“Our nurses have shown the best of Everett and Massachusetts during the pandemic. I am humbled to have their support. They deserve nothing but the best and I am grateful to be in a position where I can give them as much support as possible. Thank you, President Donna Kelly-Williams for your hard work and your support!”

As an elected official, Joe brings a wealth of experience, including his time in public service and as a small business owner, to advocate for the hardworking residents of Everett. This year’s Democratic Primary is on September 1st, 2020. For more information or to get involved with the campaign, visit: https://www.joemcgonagle.com/.