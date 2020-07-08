Obituaries 07-08-2020

Ann Festa

Retired Revere Public School teacher and administrator

Ann Festa of Revere died unexpectedly on July 6.

A graduate of RHS, class of 1970, she went on to Salem State to receive a degree in education as well as her Masters Degree. Ann taught for many years in Revere Public Schools before becoming an Administrator at the Garfield School from which she retired in 2010.

The devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Camille (Esposito) Festa, she was the beloved wife of Dan Mello, dear sister of Joseph Festa, Jr. and his wife, Elaine of Revere and John Festa and his wife, Jamie of Lynnfield; cherished aunt of Joseph III, Gerard, Morgan and John Jr.; great aunt of Camden, Calee and Alayna.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Mass celebrating Ann’s life on Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at St Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere. Due to Covid-19, Masks are required before entering the church and social distance guidelines and capacity limits are in force. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann’s memory to MSPCA 350 S, Huntington Ave, Boston MA 02130 Entombment will be private. Please leave a message or share a memory in our guestbook www.Buonfiglio.com.