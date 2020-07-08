Everett Little League Ready for the 2020 Season

Everett Little League teams were getting ready for the start of the 2020 season this week at Sacramone Park. Major and Minor Division teams will play nightly games in the youth baseball organization that he is being led by first-year president Oscar Vega. The well-known park, that include two all-artificial turf surfaces, is in sensational shape as are the two scoreboards that overlook the fields. It truly is one of the best playing facilities in the area and the fields will handle any rainy conditions very well, meaning that unless there is a torrential downpour during the day or at game-time, baseball will be played. Play ball!