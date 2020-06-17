ZBA Passes Major Project for Norman Street Brought by Lennar

Monday night, the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) voted to approve plans for a 396-unit residential building at 65 Norman St. that came via one of the largest home builders in the nation – Lennar Development.

“Over the past few years the Village has become one of the hottest neighborhoods north of Boston,” Mayor Carlo DeMaria said. “We have created a recreational entertainment district, boating, biking, rock climbing, axe throwing, basketball, hockey soccer, along with Village Fest, Nightshift, Bone Up, Short Path Distillery, Village Bar and Grill, all having outdoor dining. Now we are transforming an old, industrial wasteland and creating a unique residential community, bringing hundreds of residents to take advantage of this unmatched area.”

A rendering of what the Lennar project will look like once it is completed on the same site.

Councilor Michael McLaughlin – who represents the area – had expressed concerns with the project at the Planning Board two weeks ago, calling for a neighborhood meeting. Local Attorney David O’Neil represented Lennar and helped to coordinate meeting with neighbors.

McLaughlin said on Monday all of his concerns and those from neighbors had been resolved, and questions about traffic impacts and construction mitigation were also addressed.

The new state of the art building will consist of 81 studios, 181 one-bedrooms, and 134 two-bedrooms and will also have amenities such as an outdoor pool area and Cyberdeck. There will also be 59 affordable units within the development to add to other affordable units being built in Everett including St. Theresa’s and the proposed veteran’s housing at Pope John.

The new development will replace the blighted and underutilized property, which held freight containers. In addition to the residential units, the development will also create open space where containers now exist, a pocket park and a number of areas to sit.

Mayor DeMaria added, “This development will provide additional public access for Everett resident to our revitalized waterfront and Riverwalk. I am truly excited not only for this development but for all the future investment that I know will come following this pioneering project. I am so happy to see so much private investment in the area after we have opened up our waterfront.”

The goal is to transform the area into a vibrant, active neighborhood with recreational activities, outdoor restaurants, breweries and art galleries for current, new residents and the public.