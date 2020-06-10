Everett Little League Plans for Start of Season on July 6

There will be Little League Baseball at Sacramone Park this summer.

Following a suspension of league activities for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oscar Vega, president of Everett Little League, said the youth baseball organization has begun preparations for the Major and Minor Divisions, with an eye on an opening night of games for July 6.

“We’re having two tryouts, a player selection draft on Friday and will start practices next week,” said Vega. “We’re aiming to begin playing games on the Monday following the Fourth of July holiday weekend.”

The league will conduct Major and Minor League regular seasons, but will cancel its T-Ball and Farm League Divisions.

“We just felt in these unprecedented times that it was the safest thing to due to cancel T-Ball and Farm,” said Vega. “Our hope is to hold a fall or spring league for those players.”

Vega said the goal is to have eight teams (4 Major, 4 Minor) with 11-12 players per roster. The Majors will play 12 games while the Minors will play nine games, with both divisions moving on to the playoffs.

“Right now there will definitely be a season and we’re so proud and happy to be able to offer that,” said Vega. “We’re looking at a 7-week season that will end during the third week of August,” said Vega.

The Major games will be played on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m. The Minor games will be played Mondays and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. All games will be played at Sacramone Park.

Vega is in his first season as president. His youngest son, Santino competes for the Major League Red Sox team.

Vega is grateful for the assistance he has received from his officers and board of directors.

“I’m blessed to have a very diverse and large board that puts in a lot of work,” said Vega. “This is very much a team effort and this board steps up when we need them to.”

Vega thanks Mayor DeMaria and the league sponsors

Vega announced that due to the leadership and support of Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the sponsors, Everett Little League will be free of charge for all players.

“Mayor DeMaria and his staff have been so good to the league, pro-actively reaching out to us and keeping us updated on all developments and guidelines,” said Vega. “It’s just amazing to have that type of support. It’s tremendous.”