News Senior Salute by Independent Staff • June 2, 2020 • 0 Comments Congratulating the seniors from their car were Freshman English teacher Ms. Dunn and Physical Education teacher Ms. Capra show their love for the seniors. Senior Isabella Lacorcia says ‘Thank You’ to the teachers as they drive by during the SeniorSalute car parade last Tuesday, May 26. The event was part of the altered Senior Week activities that took place in a mostly virtual format last week. Graduation will be quasi-in person as seniors and families will drive in on Saturday (Sunday rain date) to walk across the stage individually and have a little safe celebration.